1
Menu
News

Africa has world's highest suicide rates - WHO

De File photo

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The World Health Organization says Africa has the highest rate of people dying by suicide in the world.

In a statement, the agency said Africa is home to six of the 10 countries with the highest suicide rates globally.

The continent is said to have one psychiatrist for every 500,000 inhabitants – 100 times less than the WHO recommendation.

Around 11 people per 100,000 per year die by suicide in the African region, higher than the global average of nine per 100,000 people, the WHO says.

Mental health problems account for up to 11% of the risk factors associated with suicide, it continued.

The agency added that mental health workers are mostly located in urban areas on the continent.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said suicide was a major public health problem, although prevention is rarely a priority in national health programs.

The organisation has now launched a social media suicide prevention campaign in the continent to raise awareness and encourage action.

The social media campaign was launched ahead of World Mental Health Day marked on 10 October.

The WHO aims to reach 10 million people across the continent.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
How East Cantonment Pharmacy boss, other big men beautify Kwahu town
Gambaga Witch Camp survivor speaks at Norway conference on witch-hunting
Anas takes on Charles Bissue over misleading claims on galamsey fraud exposé
Heward-Mills shielding bishop who impregnated wife of junior pastor - Kwaku Annan
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong