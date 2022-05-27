2
Menu
News

Africa is the key to everything on Earth – Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Member Of Parliament For Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Activist and Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency, Hon. Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings believes that Africa is the key to everything on this planet.

From her point of view, there is a lot of talent, resources and potential in Africa, however, Africans seem not to know how much potential they possess and how they can change the world by utilizing their potential and resources.

“There’s so much potential, amazing people, the diversity and resources we have. Africa is the key to everything on this planet but we don’t see it clearly because not enough is being done to turn that potential into the reality of what it ought to be”, she said.

She said this in an interview with host, Eunice Tornyi on etv Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show.

She explained that, “This is the land of my birth and this is where my spirit feels at ease. I lived abroad for many years but I never felt settled until I came back home”. She added that if Africans realize what they have and find ways to utilize these resources and talents properly, the continent will see a lot of progress.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
I was a 14-year-old primary 6 pupil when I first got pregnant for LilWin – Ex-wife
Martey is no hypocrite! 'The real hypocrites' wanted him to 'shut up' - Manasseh
Brace yourselves for another rainstorm on Thursday night - Meteorological Agency warns
I shall return – Adwoa Safo
Lecturers fume as aspiring NPP chairman storms UCAES campus, drives students out
NDC MP makes damning allegations against Gabby Otchere-Darko over Achimota lands
Ghanaians fume at Italian defender for 'punching' Afena-Gyan during AS Roma celebrations
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition