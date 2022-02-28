Africa leaders must call Ukraine to order for discriminating against blacks – Manasseh

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Russia invades Ukraine

Thousands flee Ukraine as war breaks out



African leaders asked to demand answers from Ukraine



Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has asked African governments to demand answers from Ukrainian ambassadors in their countries over reports of discrimination against blacks in the current Russian millitary invasion that has hit the country.



Following the breakout of war in Ukraine, there has been multiple reports of discrimination against blacks attempting to flee the country.



Multiple reports indicate that Ukrainian security persons at the various borders have, in some instances, stopped some blacks from crossing out of the country to safety in favour of white citizens.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, Manasseh Azure, while praising Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry for its efforts in evacuating Ghanaian citizens, noted the reports of discrimination against blacks at Ukraine’s borders.

“Unfortunately, there are credible reports that blacks are being discriminated against by Ukrainian authorities and transport owners. They are prevented from boarding based on their skin colour,” Manasseh noted.



While emphasizing the collective support of African countries for Ukraine following the Russian invasion, Manasseh called on African leaders to demand answers on the reports of discrimination against blacks.



“We are not part of this mess. There appears to be overwhelming support for Ukraine in Africa, so why should we suffer for something we have no hand in. We should invite the Ukrainian ambassadors in our various countries and demand explanations of the discrimination against blacks,” the investigative journalist stated.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis which has seen several persons massing up at the country’s borders in an attempt to seek safety in the country’s neighbouring countries.



The government of Ghana has announced various measures put in place to ensure the safe exit of Ghanaians from the war-hit country including thousands of students.



