Africa must act decisively to eradicate poverty, promote inclusiveness and equality – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on corporate individuals and organisations to become part of Africa’s change makers for prosperity on the continent.

According to him, there is currently a limited opportunity for Africa to act decisively in eradicating poverty, fostering inclusiveness, championing equality and safeguarding the health of our planet.



Speaking at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival held in Accra on September 24, 2022, President Akufo-Addo advocated for needed reforms and measures aimed at addressing Africa’s pressing needs.



“We have a limited opportunity to act decisively to leave millions out of poverty for both inclusiveness and equality to safeguard the health of our planet,” President Akufo Addo said.



“I invite other corporates and individuals to be part of this historical journey towards the creation of African prosperity for the Africa we want,” he added.



He further called for investments aimed at improving Ghana and Africa’s climate change efforts in order to ensure citizens can live in a safe and clean environment.

President Akufo-Addo however commended the organisers of the Global Citizen Festival for choosing Ghana for this year’s event and urged for more collaboration in the future.



Watch President Akufo-Addo's full speech below:











About the Global Citizen group and its festival

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.



The voices of millions of Global Citizens around the world are driving lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity by taking action every day.



The Global Citizen Festival started as a music festival where fans take actions to end extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets to attend.



MA/DA