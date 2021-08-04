Africa must build stronger institutions – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban S. K. Bagbin, Alban Bagbin

Source: Parliament Communications

The Speaker of Parliament Alban S. K. Bagbin, has urged countries in Africa to direct their energies towards building stronger institutions and systems that work.

He said globally, countries that have succeeded in this endeavor, tend to discharge their mandates for the benefit of their people.



The Speaker made the call after the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço addressed Parliament on Tuesday, 3 August 2021.



President João Lourenço on Tuesday led a high-powered delegation from his country to address Parliament as part of a three-day official visit to Ghana.



President João Lourenço was met on arrival in parliament by the Speaker who was accompanied by his two deputies and the leadership from both sides of the house.



The Angolan President during his address commended the 8th Parliament and Speaker Bagbin’s leadership, for being able to steer the affairs of the house despite its unique nature.

He called for deeper cooperation between the two countries in building a formidable energy sector, parliamentary diplomacy, and good governance.



Speaker Bagbin commended President João Lourenço for his dedication to tackling corruption head-on and reducing economic graft in his country.



Ghana’s parliament, he said, was encouraged by that feat which he said, would guide its watchdog role to give constructive criticism to the government and its agencies.



That, he said would help put the government in check to account to the people.