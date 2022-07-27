Africa needs a Kagame awakening – Mike Ocquaye

Prof. Mike Ocquaye

Former Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, has asked African countries to aggressively pursue industrialization.

He maintained that this will help the continent become self-reliant while addressing post-harvest losses recorded in the agriculture sector of most African countries.



Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Department Of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon, on Friday, July 22, 2022.



While calling on African countries to take a staunch stance against World Trade Organisation, WTO, agreement which allows foreign products to be ‘dumped’ on developing countries, he urged governments to ban the importation of foreign products.



“I emphasize that the right to protect infant industries is a global human right. Foreign juices, foreign chicken and other agric products should be banned to save our nations here in Africa,” Professor Mike Ocquaye said.

The former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya also called for a relook at leadership on the continent as as it seeks to industrialize.



“The corrupt influence in the society as a whole must also be uprooted. This crime must also not be allowed to pay. From politicians, administrators, hospital staff, security services, academic institutions, wherever wherever, we should have a conversation on the matter and examine how we can effectively detect, punish and prevent this canker.



“The whole of Africa needs a Kagame awakening. Our leaders are an issue to consider. Our Constitution should also be seriously analyzed,” he added.



Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, has widely been hailed as pioneering the rapid development of the East African country, raising it from the ashes of a genocide that claimed the lives of almost a million Rwandans.