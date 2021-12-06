AfricaWeb Editor-In-Chief urges bloggers to seize the GhanaWeb Reporter opportunity

GhanaWeb launches GhanaWeb Reporter

GhanaWeb Reporter to democratize citizen journalism



GhanaWeb sponsors Ghana Bloggers Summit



The Editor-In-Chief of AfricaWeb, Ismail Akwei, has urged bloggers to seize the opportunities that the newly launched GhanaWeb Reporter offers.



Speaking at the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit which was also sponsored by GhanaWeb, he explained that the uniqueness of the GhanaWeb Reporter is that it allows for diversity without any major limitations at all.



He also said that taking advantage of this will expose whoever uses it to the vastness of GhanaWeb’s audiences scattered across the nations of the world.



“For the GhanaWeb Reporter, this is open to everybody: either citizen journalist, blogger, or any one at all. With this, you’re going to have your own page, your own page will have the stories and the audience are definitely different. So, GhanaWeb has its own audience; its own unique audience. GhanaWeb has about 50% of its audience in the diaspora; they are Ghanaians,” he said.

Ismail Akwei further described some of the features of the GhanaWeb Reporter for citizen journalism as against other platforms, adding that the Reporter does not have as much limitations on how a person shares their contents onto it.



“And also, with the features, we’re not saying don’t publish on Facebook or anywhere. You can publish on Facebook, and then you share that Facebook post to your page through the Reporter on the GhanaWeb app.



“I must add that the Reporter has been acknowledged by Google through its Google News Initiative competition; I think it started in 2019, GhanaWeb was one of the first winners with the Reporter, so we won some money to be able to push this agenda and democratize journalism for Ghanaians. That’s how far or how much the GhanaWeb Reporter is appreciated internationally,” he said.



He spoke on the topic of the future of digital publishing and the promotion of citizen journalism.



GhanaWeb sponsored the Ghana Bloggers Summit as part of its commitment to freedom of opinion and citizen journalism.



