AfricaWeb Editor-In-Chief urges bloggers to seize the opportunity in using GhanaWeb reporter app

The Editor-In-Chief of AfricaWeb, Ismail Akwei, has urged bloggers to seize the opportunities that the newly launched GhanaWeb Reporter app offers.



Speaking at the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit which was also sponsored by GhanaWeb, he explained that the uniqueness of the GhanaWeb Reporter is that it allows for diversity without any major limitations at all.



He also said that taking advantage of this will expose whoever uses it to the vastness of GhanaWeb’s audiences scattered across the nations of the world.



“For the GhanaWeb Reporter, this is open to everybody: either citizen journalist, blogger, or any one at all. With this, you’re going to have your own page, your own page will have the stories and the audience are definitely different. So, GhanaWeb has its own audience; its own unique audience. GhanaWeb has about 50% of its audience in the diaspora; they are Ghanaians,” he said.

Ismail Akwei further described some of the features of the GhanaWeb Reporter, as against other similar platforms for citizen journalism, adding that the Reporter does not have as much limitations on how a person shares their contents onto it.



“And also, with the features, we’re not saying don’t publish on Facebook or anywhere. You can publish on Facebook, and then you share that Facebook post on your page on the Reporter on GhanaWeb.



“I must add that the Reporter will also send to Google; so Google has this Google news initiative competition that they are doing; I think it started in 2019, GhanaWeb was one of the first winners for the Reporter, so we won some money to be able to push this agenda and democratize journalism for Ghanaians. That’s how far or how much the GhanaWeb Reporter is appreciated internationally,” he said.



He spoke on the topic of the future of digital publishing and the promotion of citizen journalism.



GhanaWeb sponsored the Ghana Bloggers Summit as part of its commitment to freedom of opinion and citizen journalism.



