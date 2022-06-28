AfricaWeb Editor-in-Chief explains who can be a GhanaWeb Reporter

Bloggers earn over GH¢4,000 since the launch of the GhanaWeb Reporter

AfricaWeb develops applications for wide range of local content



GhanaWeb Reporter to democratize citizen journalism, content creation



Editor-in-Chief of AfricaWeb, Ismail Akwei has called on consumers of modern-day digital content to sign unto the GhanaWeb Reporter.



The unique mobile application is Ghana’s first digital media sharing platform created to democratize journalism and empower content creators. It was developed to give Ghanaian audience direct access to a wide range of local content produced by citizen journalists and content creators.



Ismail Akwei, in a three-minute video, shared insights into persons who qualify to become a GhanaWeb reporter.



“The GhanaWeb Reporter has two main user accounts which are the Basic Reporter and the Professional Reporter. The Basic Reporter is the default account and users can share videos, audio, files, images and text of news, entertainment and opinion content as well as their social media posts to the App at their convenience,” he narrated.

“The posts are screened for content violation and if approved, they are simultaneously published on the user’s page and on the GhanaWeb Wall,” the AfricaWeb Editor-in-Chief added.



Touching further on the Professional Reporter, Ismail Akwei said account owners get monetized niche blogs that earn them advertising revenue generated by their blogs.



He added that Professional Reporters can also earn a share of the revenue from GhanaWeb’s Self-Service Advertising displayed on their blogs to promote local advertising.



Giving a breakdown of the classified categories under Professional Reporters, Ismail Akwei said they include Blog Reporters, VIP Reporters and Advocacy Reporters.



Blog Reporters, he explained, consist of bloggers and citizen journalists who keep 50% of the local advertising revenue while VIP Reporters consist of celebrities and influencers who also keep 50% of the local advertising revenue.



For Advocacy Reporters, they consist of charities, non-governmental organisations and agencies that are allowed to keep all the local advertising revenue generated by their monetized blogs.

Ismail Akwei, however, pointed out that these categories will be granted access to directly publish content on their niche blogs and the GhanaWeb Wall without screening.



Meanwhile, to be a GhanaWeb Reporter, one can download the GhanaWeb App for free on the Google Play Store and the App Store and go through the registration process and start up.



Over the next year, the GhanaWeb Reporter would be introduced to other AfricaWeb platforms in Cameroon, Nigeria and Tanzania.



