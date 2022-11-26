AfricaWeb partners Age Africa to help content creators gain free publications

Officials from Age Africa Agency and Editor-in-chief of AfricaWeb, Ismail Akwei

As part of efforts to create engagements, generate revenue streams by providing compelling news and video content, AfricaWeb has partnered Age Africa Agency to help content creators gain free publications.



He explained that content creators will also get access to GhanaWeb's resources to create impactful content and get their channel's growth and monetization managed professionally.



“AfricaWeb’s partnership with Age Africa Agency will ensure YouTubers gain access to a VIP reporter account and also a dedicated GhanaWeb TV page which provides a window to distribute their content,” Ismail Akwei said.



He continued, “The partnership will also provide access to GhanaWeb’s studio and publishing tools and so I urge Youtubers and content creators to sign unto the package with Age Africa which comes along with many benefits.”



Ismail Akwei is the editor-in-chief at AfricaWeb, a company that democratizes news and information through its online news platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa including GhanaWeb.com, CamerounWeb.com, MyNigeria.com and TanzaniaWeb.com.

Ismail is among a number of speakers at the YouTube Creators Festival, a three-day convention that will bring all content creators across the region to engage, educate and inspire in the global YouTube community.



The conference will be climaxed with the Creators Awards night and Concert, which will recognize hard-working and influential content creators in Ghana. The festival is powered by Entamoty With several local and international partners.



Age Africa Agency as a YouTube MCN has introduced diverse content onto GhanaWeb TV and that has increased the Ad inventory available to GhanaWeb and also generated direct advertising revenue for the channels they manage. It is a win-win cooperation for all parties involved (GhanaWeb TV, Age Africa Agency and the content creator).



The obvious opportunity for YouTube creators in Ghana is to join the Age Africa Agency's MCN and get access to GhanaWeb's resources to create impactful content and get their channel's growth and monetization managed professionally.



By joining the Age Africa Agency, content creators benefit from partner management, digital rights management, and sales and audience development.



Age Africa Agency in partnership with GhanaWeb will get advertisers to pay for services including overlay adverts, product placement and in-show sponsorships on the creator's content. They are also assured of 4 streams of revenue: programmatic revenue, direct revenue, native revenue and revenue from third-party uploads.