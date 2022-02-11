African Agricultural Technology Foundation to host 19th international triennial symposium

Africa needs to advance its production of tropical root crops

Source: Nana Yaw Reuben Jnr, Contributor

African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) in collaboration with the International Society for Tropical Root Crops (ISTRC) and the government of Kenya will host the 19th edition of the International Triennial Symposium of the International Society for Tropical Root Crops in Nairobi, Kenya, from 21st to 25th November 2022.

The Symposium recognized globally as a platform that brings together key stakeholders at national and international levels to foster, stimulate and support the improvement of tropical root crop production and utilization will be co-hosted by AATF and the government of Kenya.



A statement issued by AATF, the 19th ISTRC symposium Secretariat noted that: “The 2022 19th ISTRC Symposium will be an excellent opportunity for those interested in root and tuber crops from around the world especially Sub-Saharan Africa, to showcase their expertise and share and compare knowledge on how they can contribute to transforming the global agri-food systems,” said Dr. Emmanuel Okogbenin, AATF Director Programme Development and Commercialization.



The historical process leading to the establishment of the International Society for Tropical Root Crops (ISTRC) began in 1964 in Trinidad and Tobago.

A group within the University of the West Indies conceived the idea of holding a series of crop-orientated symposia and, in view of local relevance, “Tropical Root Crops” was selected as the first topic.



Since then, the symposium has moved around the globe with countries in Africa like Ghana, Nigeria hosting previous editions.



Dr. Okogbenin, who is also the First Vice President of the 19th ISTRC 2022 Symposium and Chairs the Local Organizing Committee in Kenya promised that the 2022 symposium will provide a great opportunity for Africa to advance its production and utilization of tropical root crops.