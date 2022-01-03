African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs lauds Speaker’s decision to drop cloak for indigenous attire

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

The African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs says the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s decision to drop wearing the official cloak on regular sitting days, is a step in the right direction.

In an interview with GBC News, its Executive Director Rasheed Draman said the Speaker’s decision which can be described as a colonial legacy sets a good precedent.



Dr. Draman said this is a standard practice which projects the country’s culture and image. He encouraged other institutions such as the judiciary to embrace the move.

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament, MP, for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, says the Speaker’s decision will not in any way affect powers vested in him adding that he hopes the decision will translate into an increase in the purchase and promotion of locally made fabrics.