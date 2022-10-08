0
African food festival 2022 to be held in UK and USA

Food Fest African food festival

Sat, 8 Oct 2022

Organizers of the annual African food festival have revealed that the 2022 edition of the festival will be moving from Africa to Europe and America in November and December respectively.

The first edition of the awards was held in Ghana and subsequently in South Africa and Nigeria.

This year being the 4th edition, the organizers explained that the main idea of the festival is to let the world know that African foods have a place on every healthy eater’s plate.

The PRO of the event Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, Popularly known As Attractive Mustapha added that African foods are healthy and delicious, the cuisine is primarily plant-based and vegetables are typically the star of the plate which is worth the attention.

As to what people should expect, he said that just like they do every year in other countries, they will offer vendors from different countries the opportunity to teach how to cook natural African food and serve. There will be side attractions and entertainment.

