African leaders must be taught in other spheres of life as well – Kufuor

Former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has admitted that Africa is “grossly” handicapped.

He tweeted on Monday, April 4 that for the continent to leapfrog to development, its leaders must be taught and prepared in other spheres of life and not only in politics.



His tweet had pictures of past and current African leaders.



Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his defense minister, Dominic Nitiwul, were captured in the shot while former Foreign Minister Hannah Tetteh, as well as former West African leaders Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leon, were also captured.



