Africans are poor because they like cursing -Adjagurajah

Curses of mothers carry a lot of weight, says Bishop Kwabena Asiamah

Bishop wants mothers to be wary of pronouncements made about their children



Bishop Kwabena Asiamah is leader and founder of Adjagurajah movement



Leader of Adjargurajah movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah says one of the reasons that Africans are wallowing in poverty is their tendency to evoke curses at will.



Speaking about the effects of curses in an interview with Oman Channel, the controversial church leader noted that the act of cursing largely accounts for the poverty experienced in Africa.



“The reason why Africa is impoverished is because of cursing and it is poor people who like cursing. Rich people don’t have time to evoke curses,” he said.

He emphasized that a lot of times, African children tend to face challenges in life owing to some pronouncements made on their life by their own parents.



“A rich mother does not evoke curses on her children, only poor people tell their children that they will suffer in life. You have a mother tell their child they will amount to nothing just like their fathers and truly these children grow and suffer the same fate as their fathers,” he stated.



The prophet further stated that the curse of mothers carries a lot of weight and thus warned mothers to be cautious about pronouncements they make about their children as it goes to affect them in various aspects of life including marriage.



