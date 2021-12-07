Africans must fight oppressors rule – Nana Obokese

Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area, Nana Obokese Ampah

Source: GNA

Nana Obokese Ampah, the Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area, has charged Africans to fight the oppressors' rule with their minds, hearts, and everything within them.

“We must perform our duties as Africans by working collectively to protect and safeguard our resources irrespective of the circumstances in which we find ourselves,” he advised.



Nana Obokese was speaking at the launch of the Wakanda City of Return Expo 21 in Cape Coast



He explained that this was necessary since the Constitution governing African countries, espoused the rule of law, freedom of speech, and protection of the fundamental human rights of the citizenry needed to transform society for the better.



Nana said no meaningful development could take place in an environment where freedom and rights were flagrantly abused.



Oppressive rule, dictatorship and the gross violations of the fundamental human rights of the people should not be tolerated in Africa, he noted.

Delegates from the United States of America, Europe, the Ghanaian business community, governmental departments, trade associations, traditional authorities, and the media on a common platform to highlight viable, ready-to-go opportunities for local businesses and share investments opportunities that will aid wealth creation.



It formed part of the Wakanda City of Return Project which specifically focuses on linking potential investors, facilitating sector presentation as a form of discovering areas of interest, supporting women and children programming through partnership development, and developing a more comprehensive action plan based upon the result of the Expo.



Nana who doubles as the founder of the Obokese University of Excellence (OUE), called on the leadership to utilise the natural resources of the Continent to foster development.



Mr. Benson Kasue, the Global Director, Trade and Investment, and Chairman of the Expo on his part, called on the government to continue to create a congenial atmosphere to support diasporans to enable them to invest in Africa to harness development.



He said there must be a renewal of mind and perception of the black nations to raise the can-do spirit of the forefathers to build a new Africa.

Her Excellency Arikana Chihombori- Quao, the President of the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) in her welcoming address urged African leaders to accept diasporans to change the bad perception from the minds of the youth.



She charged them to be innovative, visionaries and fight for their own, instead of allowing indirect foreign rule, though they had independence.



“let’s fight for Africa today to save the unborn generation tomorrow” she added.