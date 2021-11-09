Afriyie Ankrah tells Minority MPs to reject new body guards

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has asked the Minority lawmakers to reject any body guard to be given to them by the government.

In his view, the new guards have become a threat to the Members of Parliament (MPs).



This follows the interdiction of the body of Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



Inspector Agbavor was cited for alleged misconduct, forming the reason for his interdiction.



He is accused to have recklessly driven into a crowd after a protest on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa Road, endangering the lives of two senior officers and other civilians.

The Parliamentary Protection Unit was tasked to assign a new guard to the first-time MP.



Speaking on this matter in an interview with TV3’s Evelyn Tengmaa, Mr Afriyie Ankrah said “If I were the Minority MPs I would reject all those body guards because they have become a threat.



“If a body guard is performing his lawful and dutiful functions and because of that the Police service will withdraw the person then it doesn’t add up. Because he did his duty as somebody who is meant to protect his subject. But for protecting his subject you said you have interdicted him. So are all the other MPs safe? Who knows if they are not being even spied on.”



Meanwhile Sosu is expected to make an appearance before court today Monday November 8 to answer questions relating to his alleged involvement in a violent protest in his constituency.

This comes after the Police had officially charged him for causing damage to public property.



The Director General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, said on Wednesday November 3 that he had been duly served and was expected to appear in court.



“The Police has obtained a criminal summons and has been duly served for him to appear in court on November 8…as we enumerated the charges includes obstructing the highway, causing damage to public property,” he said.



The National Democratic Congress MP had led some of his constituents to embark on a demonstration against deplorable roads in his constituency.

The demonstration started peacefully at Danfa around 6:00am but later saw demonstrators burning tyres and mounting roadblocks on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa Road.



Sosu has however denied saying “That any allegation of the Police about my involvement in unlawful blockade of road and destruction of public property is false and an afterthought carefully manufactured by the police to shift attention of the people of Ghana from the key issues of bad roads raised by our protest and demonstration.”



South Danyi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekopr however, revealed that as of Saturday November 6, Sosu on parliamentary duties outside of the country.



Mr Dafeamekopr has therefore, refuted claims by the Police that he had been served the criminal summons to appear in court.

Speaking on the Key Points show on TV3/3FM Saturday November 6 with host Dzifa Bampoh, Mr Dafeamekopr said “Sosu has not been served, he is not even available at the moment.



“I think that there will be an opportunity for Sosu to be served. But I heard something very interesting from ACP Kwesi Fori. He actually said to the whole country that they have issued a criminal summons and the Honorable Sosu has been duly served. That is a blatant falsehood.



“The Honorable Sosu as we speak is on Parliamentary duties outside of this country. He is likely to return tomorrow or Monday.”



When Dzifa drew his attention to the fact that Sosu’s personal assistant may have been served the summons he retorted saying “You don’t serve criminal summons on aides.”