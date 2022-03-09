After 14 months, I'm the least travelled Speaker under the 4th Republic - Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Speaker Alban Bagbin frequents Dubai for medical checkups

Rumours circulated about the cost of the travels



Bagbin's absence assumes political dimension because of hung Parliament



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has disclosed that he holds the record as having traveled lesser number of times as compared to his predecessors - within his first 14 months in office.



Bagbin through the Parliamentary Service issued a March 7, 2022 statement in which matters relating to the travel of the Speaker were addressed.



The statement essentially dealt with the purported reports around the composition of his delegation on one hand, per diems paid and claims that his children were part of the delegation.

"Mr. Speaker has never included his children in any of his trips," the statement read. It also clarified that travel expenses were in accordance to regulations that predated him.



"The figures quoted in the story as per diem are false," it added and confirmed that the delegation comprised five persons in all.



After the four main clarifications, the Speaker pointed out at the fact that other members of government and people in Parliamentary leadership were engaged in far more frequent travels than his.



"Meanwhile, there is complete silence on the travels of other members of government, the frequency of which is far higher than that of Mr. Speaker. Even within the hierarchy of Parliament, there are members of the leadership whose frequency of travel is far higher than that of Mr. Speaker.



"It is also on record that Rt. Hon. Bagbin, in his 14 months as Speaker, is the least travelled of all previous Speakers of Parliament within the same time frame," the statement added.

Bagbin has undertaken medical trips to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates since last year for an undisclosed ailment.



His travels have become topical because of the hung nature of the current Parliament, where his absence means there are 137 MPs apiece on both sides, in which case all things being equal, government cannot pass important Bills.



He has serially been attacked by pro-government voices who have insisted that he should vacate the seat and take care of his health if need be, in order not to obstruct Parliamentary business.