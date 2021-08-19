After 5 terms in parliament, James Avedzi ready to bow out

James Klutse Avedzi says he will retire from parliament in 2024

• James Klutse Avedzi is serving his fifth term in parliament

• In 2024, he will not appear on the ballot paper



• The Deputy Minority Leader says five terms and his achievements in Ketu North have been enough to take a bow



After serving five terms in parliament, the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, has announced plans to take a bow.



He has indicated that in the 2024 general elections, his face will not appear on the ballot sheets, bringing an end to his run as a legislator, graphic.com.gh reported.



James Klutse Avedzi, who is currently the Deputy Minority Leader, explained that his time in parliament so far is satisfactory enough for him to take retirement.

“I have decided that five terms are enough for me, I do not intend to run again. 20 years is enough for me, I think someone else should take over in 2024.



“I have already informed some of my constituents. My decision is not because I have become unpopular, I believe there is no election I run that I will not win,” he said.



James Klutse Avedzi went to parliament in 2004 and before that, worked as the principal accountant at the Controller and Accountant General's Department in Accra from 1995 until his parliamentary position.



