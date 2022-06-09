After all Akufo-Addo's wealth, Ghana's coins is what he spends - NDC Communicator alleges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Togbe Afede XIV has set an example for Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, says NDC man

Akufo-Addo entertaining corruption under his watch, John Afful asserts



Togbe Afede XIV rejects ex-gratia



A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Member, John Afful has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what he says is the mismanagement of the economy under his watch.



According to him, the President pledged to protect the country’s coffers but has so far failed to do so.



Speaking on Neat FM on Wednesday, he said, “Despite all Akufo-Addo’s riches and wealth, he is still spending Ghana’s coins... You said you came to protect the public purse, that is what Arthur Kennedy is asking you if you are ready to face Ghanaians in the 2024 elections with the confidence that you have dealt with corruption and your people couldn’t answer."

“When we say corruption, it doesn’t mean you yourself are spending monies, but when your people are involved in corrupt activities, and you cannot say it but clear them, what are you trying to imply?” he added.



John Afful’s comments come in the wake of issues surrounding the return of an ex-gratia amount by Togbe Afede XIV, former President of the Council of State.



The NDC Communicator further suggested that President Akufo-Addo and his appointees learn from Togbe Afede’s actions.



“That’s what we expected Akufo-Addo’s appointees to do because they said they have their own monies. They said they won’t use Ghana’s money for anything, they said they were established people, they had their businesses when they were campaigning, Akufo-Addo said they had the men.



“Togbe Afede has set an example that Nana Akufo-Addo from today should ensure that all his appointees follow. It is a good example for Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he added.