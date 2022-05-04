Aftermath of NPP constituency contest: Yendi MP initiates steps to unite factions

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is on a reconciliatory course to unite the party in the area after the executive elections.

Yendi Constituency was tagged as one of the hotspots according to General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu when the party released the timetable for the internal elections.



This followed a series of media reports suggesting there was tension in the ancient town with disagreements over certain names in the album resulting in the rescheduling of the date for the polls.



But the exercise came off earlier this week without an incident as many may have expected but the lawmaker for the area has taken steps to reconcile both victors and vanquished.

He, therefore, held meetings with the incumbent chairman and his predecessor as part of measures to unite the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



“I had a successful meeting with the outgoing chairman and Newly elected Yendi constituency chairman. Unity is key in breaking the 8” he disclosed after the closed-door meeting to deliberate on the progress of the NPP in the area.



The lawmaker indicated that “Elections supervised by the Electoral Commission was not about the winner or losers but about the party winning against the political opposition and urged the winning team to rope in all sides for a much stronger team towards Elections 2024. I also charged party faithful and leadership to discharge their best bid to support President Akufo-Addo’s vision of a self-reliant Ghana”.