Agbogbloshie onion market will be fenced – Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

• Some traders who were relocated from Agbogbloshie have commenced work at Adjen Kotoku

• The relocation of the onion sellers to Adjen Kotoku is part of efforts to decongest Accra



• The Agbogbloshie onion market will be fenced after the ongoing demolition exercise is completed



After clearing the Agbogbloshie onion market which should be done in about a week and half, the next move of government is to fence the entire area, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has said.



The fenced wall according to him, is to prevent the evacuated traders and other squatters from occupying the cleared land.



He furthered that there are several government projects that will be embarked in the area when clearing is finalised.



“We will clear all the debris. Immediately after that, we will erect a fence wall. After the fence wall, there are quite a number of projects that have been lined up," Henry Quartey told the media on July 1.

He indicated that the initial plan was to have the market cleared in 3 days but looking at the job on the grounds, it will take one and half weeks.



“Initially, we were hoping to do this [clean-up] in three days, but clearly, it appears we will be here for a week and a half, so we are able to clear everything and make it a ground zero," he said in an interview with the media.



Henry Quartey noted that business is running smoothly for the traders who were relocated to Adjen Kotoku.







