Agbogbloshie onion sellers demonstrate at NPP Headquarters

Greater Accra Minister, Henry Quartey has announced plans to relocate Onion sellers at Agbogbloshie

Onion sellers at Agbogbloshie in Accra have thronged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Headquarters protesting against the planned relocation of their market centre by the Regional Minister.

The onion sellers want the Minister, Henry Quartey to shelve the relocation plan for now and give them ample time to prepare themselves for the exercise.



Meanwhile, they have debunked allegations by the Greater Accra Regional Minister that they have contracted a spiritualist to have him killed.

Speaking to Kasapa News, the traders said the Minister should not pay attention to the lies being peddled around, since they have no such intention of killing him as it’s been rumoured.



“We beg the Minister, and we never said we will not relocate so he should not out of anger move us forcefully. He should give us 2-years so that by then we can pay off the loans we’ve injected into our business. There is no truth in the claims that we are using a spiritualist to kill him, never, we can’t do that,” one of the traders stated.