Agbogbloshie onion sellers make U-turn, laud Henry Quartey for the relocation

Agbogbloshie onion sellers have heaped praises on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, for relocating them to Adjen Kotoku.

The traders had earlier resisted the move, stating that Adjen Kotoku was not spacious to accommodate them, they have now lauded Henry Quartey for embarking on this initiative.



Some of the traders who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante said they were comfortable with the new onion market as compared to that of the Agbogbloshie market.



Also, their business is booming than expected despite the inadequate sheds on the new market.



At the time the news team visited the Adjen Kotoku new market, the onion trucks had arrived and buyers trooped into the market to make a purchase.



The price for a sack of onion remains unchanged despite their move from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku.

It's selling between GH¢500 to GHC¢520.



The traders are, however, calling on the government to build toilet facilities for them.



Another concern raised was the unavailability of banks in the new market, this the traders said poses them to robbery attacks,



They are therefore calling on the government to negotiate with some financial institutions for them to establish banks in the onion market.



