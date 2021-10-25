Agbogbloshie residents worried about safety at night

• Agbogbloshie will be used for agenda 111 hospital

• This eases the burden on Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital



•The place is currently bare land



Some residents at Agbobloshie in Greater Accra have raised concerns over the current state of the former onion market.



According to the residents, the place has become a place for criminal activities and individuals are attacked in the evening.



This they say is caused by the absence of any activity at the place following the relocation of traders.



In an interview with one resident who was attacked at the site, he said he was on his way home when his phone was snatched by an unknown man on a motorbike whilst he was receiving a phone call.

“This place has become risky, just yesterday evening my phone was snatched while I was making a call. This place is empty and thieves are all over. We also don’t have street lights,” he said.



Another resident who spoke to Ghanaweb’s Nimatu Atouyese said even though the Accra Metropolitan Assembly is embarking on the clean-up exercise, some individuals are still dumping refuse on the site.



“Look at the place, it is now a refuse site, people have been coming to dump refuse and when you try to talk you will be attacked. We have become jobless too,” he said.



A former trader in the area said he is currently jobless as he is unable to move to the new place assigned to the traders due to the distance.



“I didn’t go to the new place because it costs me much to get there, so I have lost my customers and I’m currently jobless,” he said



Background

The traders who sell onions at Agbogbloshie were successfully moved to a new location at Adjen Kotoku in July 2021.



The traders had earlier resisted the move, stating that Adjen Kotoku was not spacious to accommodate them, but have in recent times lauded Henry Quartey for embarking on this initiative.



Henry Quartey has revealed the place will be used as part of the government’s Agenda 111 initiative.



Watch video below:



