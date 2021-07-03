Agbogbloshie scrap dealers resist decongestion, relocation to Adjen Kotoku

Source: GNA

Scrap dealers at the Agbogbloshie Market are resisting the decongestion exercise by the Regional Coordinating Council towards improving environmental cleanliness in the capital.

They have refused to move with onion sellers to the Adjen Kotoku Market designated to them by government by July 1 as part of the “ Let's make Accra work” campaign by the Coordinating Council.



The dealers claimed they were not informed about the exercise, hence, not ready to move.



The Ghana News Agency observed that early Friday morning, the dealers gathered at one side of the road burning car tyres and pelting stones at security officers and a fire tender.



After a while, gunshots were heard from the side of the dealers and later, from the security officers, temporarily halting the decongestion exercise.



The Minister later told the media that the exercise was going on peacefully until the scrap dealers went to beat market women who were selling and refuted claims by the scrap dealers that they unaware of the exercise.

He said Madam Mariama Karley Amui, Ablekuma Central Municipal Chief Executive( MCE) and a team had engaged them severally throughout the exercise they had refused to take the GH¢ 50,000.00 allocated to them by Government for transportation to Adjen Kotoku when the disbursement of the funds by the Committee set was ongoing.



“They said they were going to fight us because they will not move, but we are saying that everybody has to move, we have lands outside this area and if they want to do business, there is a place for them to go,” he said.



Mr Quartey said the burning activities of the scrap dealers had been polluting the environment through the emission of hazardous chemicals into the atmosphere, which was detrimental to the health of citizens.



He commended stakeholders including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Office, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, Parliament and the media for their support.



The Minister applauded onion sellers for their cooperation in ensuring that the exercise went on peacefully because 90 per cent of them had packed and moved ahead of the deadline.

The GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), launched a project in Ghana in 2016 to ensure that e-waste in Agbogbloshie is disposed of and recycled using eco-friendly methods in the future.



It was also to support the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation in improving conditions for sustainable e-waste management and disposal.



