Agbogbloshie scrap dealers threaten to hold massive demonstration

• The scrap dealers at Agbogbloshie have expressed their disappointment in the way authorities have handled them

• The group say contrary to initial information they had, they were not included in the demolition exercise



• To register their anger, they have declared plans to hold a demonstration



Traders at the Agbogloshie scrap market have served notice of embarking on a massive demonstration as a way of registering their anger and displeasure at what they say is an unfair treatment meted them.



Speaking to GhanaWeb TV on the sidelines of a press briefing at Agbogbloshie, Salifu Salim, the Assistant Secretary of the Greater Accra Scrap Dealers, explained that they had not been dealt with fairly.



He explained that they have also been stopped from entering the land to salvage their items and soon, they will announce dates for their demonstration.

"As you can now, we are in a distress; we don't know what to do. We are struggling to pick our things but we have information that nobody should go and pick their things, so we are confused. So, we want after these things, we'll sit down as a leadership to see what we can do.



"But, we are planning a demonstration and if we finish, we'll give the date to everybody," he explained.



The group said they had received several assurances from the authorities that they, the scrap dealers, were not on the list of persons to be relocated from the area to the new Adjen Kotoku location.



They added that it had to take them personally pushing for answers before someone informed them at the eleventh hour that they were actually on the list for demolition.



