Agbozome widows, orphans benefit from The Dei Foundation’s 5th Annual donation

Reverend Ignatius Dei Junior is the founder of The Dei Foundation

Over three hundred (300) residents including widows and orphans benefited from the 5th edition of The Dei Foundation Annual donation exercise held at Agbozome in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The beneficiaries who gathered at the Sokladzi Catholic Church on Friday, December 23, 2022, received items including used clothing and medicines.



The beneficiaries were also offered free medical screening. They were also treated to breakfast and dinner with beverages.



The Public Relations Officer for The Dei Foundation explaining the motivation behind the gesture said formed part of the foundation’s Christmas activities to put smiles on the face of the widows and the less privileged.



“Today we are celebrating Christmas with the widows and orphans here. This is actually the 5th Foundation edition of the programme held by The Dei Foundation annually. We are just trying to put smiles on the face of the widows and the orphans,” the public relations officer said.



Founded by Reverend Ignatius Dei Junior in 2018, The Dei Foundation which is a charity organisation aims hope to touch the lives of the less privileged and make an impact in their lives.



Previous editions of the Foundation’s annual events have been in Kokofu Bekwai, Dzodze, Ada and Enyiresi.

















