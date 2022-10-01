1
Ageing issues must be mainstreamed into national development policies – CHRAJ

JOSEPH WHITTAL Commissioner CHRAJ Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has charged the government of Ghana to pay attention to matters affecting aged persons and pursue policies that help them to actualise their potentials.

In a statement commemorating the 2022 International Day of Older Persons, CHRAJ said the government must reinforce programmes and policies that deal with issues which affect older persons including poverty reduction, equality promotion and non-discrimination.

“The commission further recommends government to pay attention to, and challenge negative stereotypes and misconceptions about older persons and the aged, pursue age-friendly environments free of physical and social barriers, and enable older persons to realize their potential, while promoting policy dialogue to enhance the protection of older persons’ human rights, and recognise their contributions to social development,” the statement signed by the Commissioner General of CHRAJ, Mr Joseph Whittal said.

The United Nations on December 14, 1990, designated October 1 as International Day of Older Persons. The day is marked globally to celebrate older persons.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service revealed Ghana’s population to be made up of some 1.3 million persons above 65 years representing 4.3% of the country’s total population.

