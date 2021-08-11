Agencies and facilities should provide more benefits to Teachers and Health workers – Ofosu Nkansah

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Managing Director, Accra Digital Center

The Managing Director for the Accra Digital Center Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has called on agencies and facilities in the country to provide benefits for their employees.

He singles out Teachers and Health Workers because to him, they are Government workers whose salaries are woefully inadequate and lack any form of benefits.



To Kofi Ofosu Nkansah it’s imperative that agencies and facilities under which these government workers work should ensure they provide them with some benefits that will go a long way to ease the financial burden.

He said “I’m waiting for the day our economy will be strong enough to pay teachers and Health workers especially befitting wages. What we give them is woefully inadequate. My father was a teacher so I appreciate the struggles of such Government workers. In the meantime, we can improve their welfare by giving some benefits at the local level.



I do not understand why health workers and their immediate families for example have to pay for their medical bills even in their own facilities. Can’t the facilities or agencies they are under absorb these? We can also waive fees for kids of Lecturers in their Unis. When you work in a Telecom company, you get free call credit”.