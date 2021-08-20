Agenda 111: Akufo-Addo's priority has been to borrow and chop not health infrastructure - Mahama's aide

President Akufo-Addo’s priority according to a Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has never been health infrastructure.

According to him, since President Akufo-Addo took power from former President Mahama, the public debt which was a little over GHc 122 billion has increased as of June according to the Bank of Ghana figures to GHc 322 billion.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Edudzi Tamakloe intimated that the priority of the President has been to “borrow and chop”; thus, all the ruling NPP Government know is about consumption and not infrastructure projects.



“You have borrowed severally and if health infrastructure is your priority, what do you do? Health has never been a priority matter for the Akufo-Addo government. The priority of the Akufo-Addo government is consumption. They borrow to feed themselves and not borrow to do infrastructure projects,” he asserted.



“Even the agenda 111 project start-up money was taken from Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) set up by former President John Dramani Mahama in 2014 . . .” he noted.

He explained that the Ghana Infrastructure Fund is helping the Akufo-Addo government to realise its 'Agenda 111' hospital project.



He added that President Akufo-Addo has a record of not honouring his promise to build hospitals as he has cut sod for several hospital projects but none of them has been started.



“I have always maintained that health is wealth and so if someone decides to invest in health is good, however, what has been the record of the President we are dealing with? The President has been cutting sod for hospital projects and we have not seen anything about them,” he indicated.



