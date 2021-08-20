Agenda 111: Akufo-Addo will complete the hospitals - Kamal-Deen Abdullai

A Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdullai has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama for opposing the Agenda 111 health project by the government.

Government has secured a US $100 million to construct 111 hospitals across the country.



On Tuesday, August 17, President Nana Addo cut sod for the commencement of the health project dubbed ''Agenda 111'' and indicated that the hospitals will be completed in 18 months.



"So far sites have been identified for 88 of the 111 hospitals, and after cutting the sod, work on the other 87 sites will also commence today [Tuesday].”



“The acquisition of the remaining 13 sites will be completed shortly for work to begin. Each hospital is being constructed at a cost of $16.88 million, i.e. $12.88 million for construction and $4 million for medical equipment, and all the hospitals are to be completed in 18 months and works will begin on the regional and other hospitals in the latter part of the year,” the President said.



But there is a strong opposition against the project as the Minority in Parliament and the NDC 2020 Presidential candidate, former President John Mahama believes the project is an afterthought by the Akufo-Addo administration.



According to the former President, the project is, "only an afterthought that suddenly they realized that they must be doing some infrastructure and Agenda 111 has been conjured with no transparency as to how the money for the projects are going to be procured''.

“Government should avert its mind and try to finish some of those projects including some of those that they themselves have initiated,” he added.



But Kamal-Deen Abdullai has expressed firm belief that the project will come into fruition.



He was optimistic it will be completed within the specified date for completion.



"I have the confidence and the belief without a doubt that Nana Addo is going to get us all these hospitals. It's not going to be an illusion," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



