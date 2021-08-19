Agenda 111: Be measured in your utterances - Kabila to John Mahama

Former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party, James Kwabena Bomfeh

Former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh has fired shots at former President John Dramani Mahama over his statements on the Agenda 111 project by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

As President Akufo-Addo describes the Agenda 111 project as unprecedented, former President John Dramani Mahama has described it as an afterthought and overly ambitious project.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 cut sod for the commencement of works on 88 of the 111 hospital projects indicating to the general public that the hospitals will be completed within 18 months.



“So far sites have been identified for 88 of the 111 hospitals, and after cutting the sod, work on the other 87 sites will also commence today [Tuesday].”



“The acquisition of the remaining 13 sites will be completed shortly for work to begin. Each hospital is being constructed at a cost of $16.88 million, i.e. $12.88 million for construction and $4 million for medical equipment, and all the hospitals are to be completed in 18 months and works will begin on the regional and other hospitals in the latter part of the year,” the President said.



But Mr. Mahama doubts the government can complete the project within time.



During his 'Thank You tour' in the Upper East Region, he said; “It is only an afterthought that suddenly they realized that they must be doing some infrastructure and Agenda 111 has been conjured with no transparency as to how the money for the projects are going to be procured”.

“Is it going to lead to more borrowing when we already have such a high level [of debt]?” he questioned and stressed the “government should avert its mind and try to finish some of those projects including some of those that they themselves have initiated”.



In a quick reply to Mr. Mahama, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, slammed the former President for having doubts over the project.



According to Kabila, the Agenda 111 is very possible, hence alluding to some policies like the free SHS, One District One Factory among others which the opposition party claimed weren't feasible but the President has done them.



Kabila cautioned Mr. Mahama to be measured in his comments on the project stressing he not being privy to the details of the project doesn't mean the project Committee members are also clueless.



"If you don't have power and don't know all the details, be measured in your utterances. I don't believe that the contractors and scholars who are involved in this project will look on and say we should do this just for show. So, I plead that we should commend the President and encourage them to effectively execute the project," he stated during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.