Agenda 111: Chiefs must be given compensation for lands to be used – Health Minister

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Chiefs must be given compensation for lands to be used for the Agenda 111 projects, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has said.

“Chiefs must be given compensation for lands to be used for projects such as this. Depending on the location of the land,” he told state broadcaster, Ghana Television on Wednesday, January 12.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, commissioned the Agenda 111 project which would ensure the construction of 111 hospitals across the country.



During the commission of the project in Trade in the Ashanti Region, the President said among other things that, the project would be providing over 20,000 jobs for health professionals when completed.



He said the Ministry of Health was going to recruit more doctors, nurses and pharmacists when the project is done.



He also said that more indirect jobs were going to be created by the project implementation.



The president further indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed years of underinvestment in Ghana’s health sector.

To that end, he said his administration is improving on the investment in the health sector of the economy.



He said “I am glad that the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare is being made. We have met this morning because of the ravages of Covid 19 which has affected every country on the planet. For us in Ghana not only has the pandemic disrupted our daily lives, but it has also exposed the deficiencies with our healthcare system because of the years of underinvestment and neglect



Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has said during the event that the surest way for the government to improve healthcare delivery was to provide infrastructure.



To that end, he said the government was committed to providing the needed health infrastructure.



He said “As you know, a healthy people guarantee a healthy nation and government being mindful of this fact has proved to show to the people its commitment to improving the health status of all residents in the country.



“The surest way to improve healthcare is through providing new infrastructure or improving just existing ones across the length and breadth of the country.”