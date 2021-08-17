Agenda 111: Each hospital to cost US$16.88m - Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• There's been a groundbreaking ceremony to kick start the Agenda 111 project on health

• A health facility under the project will cost US$16.88m



• The hospitals are expected to be completed in 18 months



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that each hospital to be constructed under the Agenda 111 project will cost US$16.88 million.



Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the hospital project at Trede in Kumasi on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, he indicated that US$12.8 million of the total amount will be used for the construction of the hospital while the remaining US$4 million will be used to purchase the medical equipment needed for the operation of the health facility.



President Akufo-Addo said, “Each hospital is being constructed at a cost of US$16.88 million; that is US$12.8 million for construction and US$4 million used for medical equipment. All the hospitals are to be completed in 18 months. Works will commence in the regional and other hospitals in the latter parts of the year.”

The health facility, when completed, will have OPDs, emergency and accident wards, male and female pediatric centres, isolation wards among others.



“These modern, fully equipped state of the art hospitals will have facilities for out-patient services, including consultations services, medical and surgical cases, …medical services, physiotherapy, maternal and child health unit, public health unit, accidents, and emergency….” he stated.



Accommodation for nurses, doctors, and other health workers will be provided to ensure the smooth running of services, the president added.



