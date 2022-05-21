0
Agenda 111: Kpone not part of beneficiary districts — MCE clarifies

1.21481322 Work ongoing at an Agenda 111 site | File photo

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: GNA

Mr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, has revealed that the ongoing 40-bed capacity hospital project in Kpone is not part of the Agenda 111 Project promised by the President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said records show that the current Kpone Hospital Project is not part of the Agenda 111 hospitals to be built across the various districts in the country.

The Kpone MCE made the disclosure at a forum of the Municipal Assembly in Kpone.

According to him, the 40-bed hospital was progressing steadily with a call on well-meaning citizens to feel free to visit the site to ascertain for themselves.

Mr. Ransford Nsiah, the Project Site Engineer, confirming the information to the Ghana News Agency in Kpone.

M. Nsiah explained that the project was being executed by Czech Republican company Vamed Health Project for the Ministry of Health with funding from an Australian company ERSTE/CESKA Sporintelna.

Mr. Nsiah added that Vamed was executing the same 40-bed hospital project in the Ashanti, Eastern, and the Greater Accra Region with one polyclinic in the Ahafo region.

According to him, the project was expected to be completed within 18 months and handed over to the Ministry of Health for commissioning.

Source: GNA
