Agenda 111: May God bless our homeland Ghana - Koku Anyidoho lauds Akufo-Addo

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and now Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has lauded the ‘Agenda 111’ initiative by the Nana Addo-led government.

To him, the initiative to build health facilities across the country was also keen during late President Atta-Mills’ led government under the ‘Better Ghana’ agenda.



Speaking in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Monte’ – Koku Anyidoho noted that, any government's major primacy is to invest in the people – something, he strongly believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been exceptional in doing over the years.



“If this project [Agenda 111] can be executed, then may God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong. Investing in the people is very important,” he said.



Government has secured a US$100 million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of works on ‘Agenda 111’ district, specialised and regional hospitals across the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



The Project Implementation Committee chaired by Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the 101 district hospitals and each unit would cost US$17 million, covering 15 acres.



Each hospital is expected to be completed within 12 months, starting from the point of commencement.