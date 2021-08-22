Agenda 111: NPP busily celebrating mere artistic impressions – Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central constituency Isaac Adongo has said the euphoria around the government’s 'Agenda 111' initiative is only a gleeful celebration of mere artistic impressions.

Mr Adongo noted that while the Nana Addo government is yet to build a single hospital in its own initiative, the pomp and pageantry that is being witnessed is nothing more than a celebration of drawings.



“What is there to compare? The artistic impressions of would-be district hospital so-called or cutting of Sod? Have you constructed a hospital or the mere fact that you have some drawings making the rounds on which you have already looted the public purse of over GH¢600 million?” he questioned.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) avered that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lowered the standard of governance by celebrating non-existent achievements.



“Stop celebrating artistic impressions and Sod cutting as achievements. You have indeed lowered the standards of governance,” he added in a social media post seen by dreamzfmonline.com.



President Nana Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 cut sod in Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region for the commencement of the construction of 101 district hospitals across the country under an initiative dubbed Agenda 111.

Some Regional and Specialized hospitals are also expected to be constructed under the initiative.



The President detailed that each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with US$12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.



Addressing a press conference on Friday, August 20, 2021, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated that the initiative will further block the chances of the NDC in the 2024 elections.



“For open political purposes founded on the spirit of non-performance and incompetence, the NDC wants an initiative that is set to benefit millions of Ghanaians stopped just because it threatens their assumptions of the 2024 election. The NDC sees Agenda 111 as a game-changer to defeat their archaic model of regime change every eight years. They are afraid we will break the eight. Agenda 111 complements major reforms in the health sector” Buabeng Asamoa said.