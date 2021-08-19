Agenda 111: People are dissuading us from believing in ourselves - Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has shamed naysayers of President Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111 Hospital project.

The Minority in Parliament and NDC 2020 Presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama have cast doubts over the feasibility of the project.



According to the former President, the project is ''only an afterthought that suddenly they realized that they must be doing some infrastructure and Agenda 111 has been conjured with no transparency as to how the money for the projects are going to be procured”.



“Government should avert its mind and try to finish some of those projects including some of those that they themselves have initiated,” he added.



“Is it going to lead to more borrowing when we already have such a high level [of debt]?” he further questioned.

But Allotey Jacobs strongly believes there will be no impediments in the way of the President in completing the project.



"The feasibility of the project is that it is for Ghanaians, not for NPP, not for NDC but for Ghanaians. And my wish and my dream is that, at the end of the day, we will see all these projects in place; then it will become part of the social interventional projects by the NPP and its government. The talk is too much! . . . that people try to dissuade us from believing in ourselves as Ghanaians," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



Allotey Jacobs encouraged President Akufo-Addo to continue to dream big for Ghana stressing "when you dream big, the grace of God supports you".



