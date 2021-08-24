Agenda 111: Prioritize Wa hosp, other health facilities – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

2020 Presidential Candidate of NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Former President and 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure the full operationalisation of the Upper West Regional hospital in Wa.

This, he says, will ensure that as a referral facility the hospital can adequately address the health needs of the people in the region.



Responding to the remarks of the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, who lamented the lack of some key infrastructure in the region, the former President requested that the Akufo-Addo government provides the required seed money to fully operationalise the regional hospital.



“Since he commissioned it, the hospital has not been given seed money to operate fully. And so it is not operating at full capacity. That is supposed to be the regional hospital, the major referral hospital for the people of the Upper West” he bemoaned.



With the Covid-19 pandemic stretching the nation’s existing health facilities, the former President, who is in the region to thank the people for their support for him and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, and the NDC Parliamentary Candidates, called for re-prioritisation of all such projects that are ready to be used.

“While we think about building more hospitals, we must quickly utilise the capacity that we have already. Because it will be a lack of prioritisation if you have a wholly built regional hospital with all equipment that you need there and you can’t operationalise it and yet prioritise the construction of new hospitals.”



He therefore pressed for the government to “prioritise getting this hospital fully operational so that people can have access to good health care.”



President Mahama spent the whole of Monday in the region meeting skateholders and NDC party supporters and executives to thank them for their votes.



This is the 5th region visited by the 2020 NDC Candidate.