Agenda 111 Project in Bolgatanga East is 40% complete – Site Manager

Agenda 111 is a nationwide health infrastructure drive by government

Source: GNA

Construction works on the ‘Agenda 111’ Hospital project at Kantaga in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region are 40 per cent complete, Mr Yusif Muniru, the Site Manager, said on Tuesday.

The project, expected to be completed by end of 2022, comprises male, female, paediatric and surgical wards, laundry, laboratory, physiotherapy and pharmacy units, administration block, an Out-Patients Department and mortuary.



Mr Muniru said this in an interview with journalists when the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, visited the site to inspect the progress of work.



“So far, we are on the sub-structure, and I can say 40 per cent of the work is done,” he said.



Funds were available for the smooth progress of work without delay, he said and expressed confidence that the project would soon be completed to meet the end of the 2022 deadline.



The ‘Agenda 111’ project was initiated by the Government to ensure that hospitals are constructed across districts that had no hospitals to improve access to health care delivery.



The Regional Minister, after inspecting the work, said he was happy the contractor was working hard to meet the deadline and urged residents to put away their political colours and support the contractor as all residents would benefit from the project.

“This facility will serve both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, let us stop the politics that we play with everything and focus on development,” the Minister said.



Mr David Akolgo Amoah, the District Chief Executive, said the ‘Agenda 111’ project was dear to the hearts of residents as it would solve the healthcare needs of the entire populace.



“This will be the only big health facility. We do not have any hospitals, we have only health centres. So this project is good for us and will enhance the quality of health care of the people and give the district a befitting look,” he said.



Mr Amoah said the Assembly was constantly monitoring the progress of work at the site to ensure the quality of work and appealed to residents to cooperate with the contractor, acknowledging that the construction works may inconvenience them.



He urged landowners to release lands for development purposes to enable the district to benefit from government projects.