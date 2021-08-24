Agenda 111: Stop the ‘negative mentality’ towards national development - Annoh-Dompreh

Chief Whip of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) caucus in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has described the attitude shown towards national development by his colleague lawmakers from the largest opposition NDC caucus in parliament as a ‘negative mentality’.

According to him, Ghana’s development will ‘forever’ delay if politics take the center stage of any developmental agenda.



“If we are not careful, what we want us a nation will never be achieved with this negative mindset,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show whiles discussing Nana Akufo-Addo’s 'Agenda 111' Hospital project.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh, however, noted that the minority caucus in parliament is deliberately dragging issues of 'Agenda 111' just to please their followers.

“They [minority] should stop this attitude. This project is for the future of the country and not for the NPP,” he lamented.



