Agenda 111: Stop the pessimism and those bad spirits - Sam Pyne blasts NDC

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne

The ruling NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne, has called on Ghanaians to fully support the ''Agenda 111'' project by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The government has secured US$100 million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) to commence the construction of specialized district and Regional hospitals across the country.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 cut sod for the project which is dubbed ''Agenda 111''.



The Project Implementation Committee chaired by Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the 101 district hospitals and each unit would cost US$17 million covering 15 acres.



All hospitals are expected to be completed within 18 months, starting from the point of commencement.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced this at the Minister's briefing in Accra on Sunday saying, "it's the largest healthcare infrastructure project ever taken in the history of Ghana since independence."



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Sam Pyne took a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress and its Minority in Parliament for expressing dissenting views over the project.

The Minority has raised questions over the project suggesting it is not feasible for the President and his government to complete it within the specified time.



But to Sam Pyne, nothing will sway the government from completing the project.



He stressed that the $100 million which is a start-up fund for the project doesn't mean the government cannot raise more funds to successfully complete the project.



He was optimistic that the construction of all the district and Regional hospitals under the Agenda 111 will come to fruition and therefore warned the opponents to, "stop the pessimism and those bad spirits. We should remove them from our head knowing what we can do to make it successful is what will help the country''.



He implored Ghanaians to rally behind the President to achieve the Agenda 111 objective.