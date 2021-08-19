Agenda 111: Time frame for completion of all projects not feasible - Mahama’s Aide

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe says the promise made by President Akufo-Addo to complete the construction of 111 hospitals in 18 months is not feasible.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has a history of not keeping his promises as last year in the midst of the Covid-19 he went to Koforidua to cut sod for the construction of a Regional Hospital in the Eastern Region within a year but there is nothing to show for it.



“With the one year promise to complete the agenda 111 projects, I beg to differ, because last year in the midst of the Covid-19, President Akufo-Addo went to Koforidua to cut sod for the construction of a Regional Hospital in the Eastern Region and he promised that within a year, the project will be completed but as we speak, there are no even stones or blocks on the site for the construction of the Regional Hospital. One year has passed and it is not done,” he argued.



“He again went to Shama to give the same promise and nothing has been done. So, it is not what the President will say because he has said so many things that he would have wished they had come to pass,” he added.



The private legal practitioner was of the view that President Akufo-Addo is forced to cut sod for the commencement of projects due to the pressure on him to fulfil his promises.

“I don’t think any President will get up to do something that will turn out to be a disgrace to him. But the situations are beyond his control. So, he will sometimes cut the sod for the commencement of the project . . .” he asserted.



“Don’t forget that 4 years have already gone that the President has not been able to build one hospital in any community in this country. In the 2016 manifesto, the NPP decided to build hospitals in any district without district hospitals and that brought the agenda 88 and in their 2020 manifesto, because they could not build any of the 88 district hospitals, they decided to make it the agenda 111,” he said.



He added that from 2017 to date, the NPP government has not done anything about the hospitals they promised to build; hence, the government can't complete its agenda 111 projects in Eighten(18) months as promised.



“ . . today you are saying that you are going to cut sod for the commencement of the agenda 111 and complete them within a year. Let’s be honest with ourselves because leadership is also about honesty,” he doubted.