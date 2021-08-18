Agenda 111: Your primitive mindset worrying - MP tells skeptical Ghanaians

MP for Akyem Swedru Constituency Kennedy Agyarko Osei

Member of Parliament(MP) for Akyem Swedru Constituency Kennedy Agyarko Osei has asked Ghanaians to for once be optimistic about the President’s move to construct 111 hospitals across various Districts in the country.

According to him, Ghanaians are becoming too skeptical and that is worrying considering the fact that they will benefit when it comes to fruition and not the politician who promised to put up the project.



“Why must we always think negatively and wish that government projects fail? Who loses when it fails? Note that it’s not the initiator of the projects who will suffer but rather those who are going to benefit from those completed projects,” he said.



Adding that “President Akufo-Addo’s determination to build 111 hospitals is not for his personal benefits but for the good people of Ghana so those wishing for it to fail are rather the ones that will suffer when it fails. We should move away from these primitive mindsets and always wish well for every project government decides to embark on to improve the lives of the people.If agenda 111 fails it’s we the people (beneficiaries) that will suffer and not Akufo-Addo so let’s for once think positively”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of measures to mitigate the impact of the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, will on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, break grounds for the commencement of the construction of hospitals under the government’s Agenda 111 initiative.

The project is part of a grand vision for Ghana’s healthcare sector by the Akufo-Addo administration, the realization of which will ensure that 101 outstanding districts will be provided with hospitals in addition to 10 selected regional and specialized hospitals.



Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who spoke at the Minister’s press briefing on Sunday August, 15, 20201, said the President will personally observe the commencement of works at Trede in the Ashanti Region with other contractors in other districts expected to commence work afterward.



He said Agenda 111 is programmed to take 12 months to complete from the commencement of each unit, with a funding of $100 million from the government through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).



The Minister said the construction of the 111 hospitals will lead to Ghana becoming a Centre of Medical Excellence and a destination for medical tourism in the West African sub-region.