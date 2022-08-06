Agenda 111 hospitals delayed due to disagreement over locations – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged that he was too ambitious in giving timelines for the construction of the 111 District Hospitals in the country.

In the wake of COVID-19 government promised to build 111 hospitals as it realized that 101 Districts in the country had no District Hospitals.



Also, as a result of the 6 new regions, the government was supposed to build regional hospitals and also renovate some other hospitals across the country.



The President, announcing this initiative, promised Ghanaians to finish the project before his tenure as President ends.



However, the President seems to have backtracked on his timelines which he indicates were overly ambitious.

He indicates that in some Districts government is now acquiring land for the project because there have been back and forth with regards to the siting of the hospital.



“We are talking about 101 Districts and there was much to and fro about where they should be sited and in fact in some cases it’s still ongoing. Once it has been done and the designs are agreed on…So far 87 of the 111 projects are ongoing and are at various stages. I’m inspecting two here, one in Bolgatanga and one in Zuarungu.”



The President was optimistic that a substantial number of the hospitals will be completed before he leaves power.



“God willing a substantial number of hospitals will be completed before I leave the seat. This is an important commitment of my government and it will be an important part of the tours I will be doing this year to see the progress of work,” he said on Bolgatanga-based URA Radio.