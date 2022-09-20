Agenda 111 is Ghana’s biggest investment ever in healthcare – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

MP for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has described Agenda 111 as the nation’s biggest investment ever in the health sector.

He said he is happy that this project is taking place during his tenure.



According to him, the surest way for the government to improve the healthcare delivery of the people is to provide infrastructure, to that end, he said the government is committed to providing the needed health infrastructure.



"Today the NPP wants to build 111 hospitals under the Agenda 111 programme. We should be happy as a people for such bold initiatives and support the government irrespective of our political beliefs because when these hospitals are built or completed successfully, the next government or party in government will not have to commit other resources to provide or put up same hospitals across districts and regions without these facilities.



"What we have to understand is that whatever this current government is able to do right, the next government wouldn’t have to spend another money in putting up the same. We can do this together when we stop being too partisan or excessively political," he told Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He said “As you know, a healthy people guarantee a healthy nation, and government being mindful of this fact has proved to show to the people its commitment to improving the health status of all residents in the country.



“The surest way to improve healthcare system is through providing new infrastructure or improving just existing ones across the length and breadth of the country.”



Despite challenges with the number of hospitals in Ghana, he is optimistic the country could soon pride itself on several medical facilities to make healthcare more accessible compared to the current situation.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko was elated that the government’s attempt to improve healthcare delivery across the country through Agenda 111 would make medical care more accessible.