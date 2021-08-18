‘Agenda 111’ to optimally advance Ghana’s healthcare delivery - President

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the start of Agenda 111 in Trede in the Ashanti Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday performed a symbolic ceremony at Trede in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, for the official commencement of the ‘Agenda 111’, which has the objective of increasing greater access to healthcare delivery across the country.

The underlying factor, he said, was to build and equip as many hospitals as possible to advance Ghana’s agenda of becoming a ‘Centre of Excellence’ in medical care in the West African sub-Region.



In all, a total of 111 hospitals are expected to be constructed nationwide, each costing about US$16.88 million, and scheduled to be executed within 18 months by a team of local contractors.



Facilities to be provided include; Out-Patient-Department (OPD), Maternity, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Units, Accident and Emergency Units, Male, Female, Paediatric and Isolation Units.











The rest are; Ophthalmology, Dental, Physiotherapy and Imaging Units, as well as Surgical and Consultation Units.

Provision is also being made for support facilities such as kitchen, laundry, sterilization and energy centres, with plans to construct a mortuary, staff accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers.



“Agenda 111 is the biggest investment in healthcare in Ghana’s history,” President Nana Akufo-Addo noted, saying the projects would provide about 25, 000 jobs for the people in the course of construction.



Additionally, 20, 000 health professionals, including; medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists, are billed to be employed to work in the health facilities when completed.



According to the President, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic had revealed the unequal distribution of health facilities in the country, a challenge which his administration was committed to resolving.



“These projects are carefully being executed to impact positively on the lives of the people,” he stated.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, highlighting the benefits of the ‘Agenda 111’, emphasized that the government had resolved to expand the base of healthcare coverage for the wellbeing of the people.

The implementation of the project would in the longterm contribute significantly to expanding the training of medical and other health professionals, he argued.



He said the vision to make Ghana a medical travel destination would also come with its own advantages of growing the economy to an appreciable level, while offering jobs to the people.



The President tasked Ghanaians, especially the local beneficiary communities, traditional leaders and the youth, as well as all actors in the local health sector to give their full support for the realization of the government’s mission.











“These are projects meant to deepen healthcare delivery at all district levels and ensure that the Ghanaian can access high quality healthcare services,” he observed.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health, indicated that ‘Agenda 111’ tied in with the government’s policy of providing a hospital in each district and region.



This was necessary to improve the geographical coverage of healthcare delivery in the country, he contended.



“The Agenda 111 presents an unparalleled opportunity to transform the country’s healthcare system and also create a new standard on the continent,” the Minister stated.



Guided by the ambition to define a next-generation hospital experience, he said, the design concept merged with 21st Century technology with a contextual and holistic approach crucial to the delivery of state-of-the-art healthcare.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, in a message delivered on his behalf, welcomed the implementation of the ‘Agenda 111’, saying it would help address the healthcare facility deficit currently confronting the nation.





The wealth of every nation, he said, was dependent on the health of the people, therefore, it was expected of Ghanaians to be supportive of the implementation of the project.