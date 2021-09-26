Agenda for Development congratulates Dr Ayanore and Mr Awumey

Dr. Martin Ayanore and Mr. Daniel Noble Awumey

Source: GNA

Agenda for Development, a "politico-developmental group" based in the Hohoe Municipality, has congratulated Dr. Martin Ayanore and Daniel Noble Awumey on their appointment and nomination respectively.

Dr. Ayanore, a Health Economist and Senior Lecturer at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, has been appointed as the new Board Chairperson of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA).



Mr. Awumey, the Hohoe Constituency Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has also been nominated as the new Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).



Graham Mackintosh, Chairman of the Group in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), pledged the Group's "unflinching" support for the Board Chair and the MCE nominee.



He said they had absolute confidence in the abilities and competencies of Dr. Ayanore and Mr. Awumey and had no doubt they would work assiduously to complement the efforts of Mr. John-Peter Amewu to ensure the aspirations of the teeming masses were met.

He said the Group recognized Dr. Ayanore's hard work during the campaign to secure the parliamentary seat.



"We recall with fond memories, times we spent on the field and for financial contributions that effectively oiled the grassroots to keep the campaign going."



Mr. Graham said the Board Chair's appointment was deserving in the face of his contribution to the fortunes of the resounding victory.



The Chairman implored the General Assembly to "quickly and dutifully" confirm the MCE nominee for work to begin in earnest.