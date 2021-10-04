Agents without certification can no longer work in Ghana - Rent Control

The Rent Control Department

The Public Relations Officer of the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu says agents without certification from the Rent Control Department will no longer operate in the country without certification.

Mr. Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu revealed the Rent Control Department will soon start training agents and ensure that they operate with certification from the Department.



He disclosed this on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with host Kwabena Agyapong.



He posited that the reason why the move was delayed is that the Governing Board for the Department was yet to be constituted.



He assured the public that after the constitution of the Board, the Department would provide training for all agents.



He said the Real Estate Agency Act requires the Department to control all those who operate as agents and brokers.

To qualify as an agent, you will require training and education, an examination and certification.



"Without certification, you cannot operate as an agent in Ghana. We have to probe you, examine you to ensure you qualify to work as an agent,” he stressed.



The PRO said the Department is setting up the Governing Council, and after that is done, all agents would no longer operate without certification.



He also disclosed that the agency fee is 5% and not 10% paid by the landlord and not the tenant.



"It is not the responsibility of tenants to pay agency percentage on the amount charged by the landlord as charges for a room rented. It is the responsibility of the landlord to pay for the charges,” he said.